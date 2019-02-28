  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a young man at a New Jersey supermarket assaulted an 81-year-old who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Somerset County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Ryan Salvagno with assault and harassment.

Officials say Salvagno exchanged words with the older man about the hat as the man exited the store with his groceries on Monday. Authorities say as the man turned to walk away, Salvagno grabbed the hat and a tug-of-war followed. Prosecutors say Salvagno threw the man to the ground, tipped over his shopping cart and tossed the cap to the side.

Salvagno faces arraignment on March 14. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s