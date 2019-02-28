



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lay’s is turning up the flavor of its potato chips with three new flavors inspired by music. The limited-edition flavors are Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle, Wavy Electric Lime Sea Salt, and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese.

Lay’s says Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle was inspired by hip-hop’s “distinct beats and spicy lyrics.”

Wavy Electric Lime Sea Salt was inspired by pop music and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese was inspired by rock music.

All three flavors will be in stores nationwide beginning on Monday for a limited time.