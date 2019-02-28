



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have charged a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia shop owner during an attempted robbery in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced criminal charges against suspect Jovaun Patterson, Thursday afternoon.

Patterson has been charged with attempted robbery and one count of using, carrying and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The attempted robbery happened on the 300 block of South 54th Street on May 5. Police say the deli owner was outside his store, when Patterson used a military-style assault rifle to shoot him.

The deli owner’s right leg was nearly blown off in the shooting. He is now confined to a wheelchair.

Patterson faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

He is currently serving a three-and-a-half to 10 year sentence for this shooting after reaching a plea deal with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office last year.