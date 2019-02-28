



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County teenager accused of shooting a classmate is in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Seventeen-year-old James McCauley is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say he shot 18-year-old Marquis Mays during a drug deal in Havertown, on Feb. 12.

Police say a fight broke out between Mays — a football player at Haverford High School — and McCauley.

Court documents state McCauley pulled out a stolen .40 caliber handgun and shot Mays once.

Mays remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

McCauley’s family and lawyer have said the shooting was in self-defense.