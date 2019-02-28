  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:James McCauley, Local, Local TV, Marquis Mays


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County teenager accused of shooting a classmate is in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Seventeen-year-old James McCauley is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say he shot 18-year-old Marquis Mays during a drug deal in Havertown, on Feb. 12.

US Postal Service Employee Runs Over Co-workers With Car During Dispute, Police Say

Police say a fight broke out between Mays — a football player at Haverford High School — and McCauley.

Court documents state McCauley pulled out a stolen .40 caliber handgun and shot Mays once.

Mays remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Man, 19, Accused Of Assaulting 81-Year-Old Over MAGA Hat

McCauley’s family and lawyer have said the shooting was in self-defense.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s