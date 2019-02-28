



WANAQUE, N.J. (CBS) — A prom tradition is changing for one New Jersey high school. Students will no longer be allowed to take limos and party buses to their big night.

As you can imagine, the new rule isn’t sitting well with many students.

On the eve of adulthood, there is the long-awaited high school prom and for many, one of the most memorable parts is their ride to the big dance.

“It was about 30 of us in a huge party bus. It really was just part of the high school experience for me,” one man said.

It was an unforgettable experience for people in our area, but now there’s a move that has been catching on in New Jersey to eliminate such elaborate transportation.

“This way we have a little bit more control over what is going on,” superintendent Hugh Beattie said.

In Wanaque, students at Lakeland Regional High School can no longer arrange their own ride to their prom.

They must now take school-provided chaperoned buses.

“We make sure that the prom, which is 45 minutes away from our campus, we make sure that our students can get there and back here safely,” Beattie said.

According to school officials, it’s a move to cut down on pre-prom drinking, and it equalizes the experience for students who may not be able to afford a private limo or bus.

Some Lakeland parents are questioning this change.

“The kids should make their own decisions on how to get to prom and back, if a parents needs to drive them there or back, I’m OK with that,” Lakeland parent Linda Barna said.

Lakeland officials told our sister station, CBS2 in New York, that similar decisions have been made by other school districts.

But those Eyewitness News spoke with, say the limo is part of the experience.

“It was one of my best moments in high school for sure,” one man said.

“I think it’s up to the parents, I’m not really sure why the school cares,” said one woman.

Wanaque is in Passaic County and some parents there say they plan to protest this decision at a March 12 school board meeting.