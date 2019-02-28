



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Settle down ladies, Bryce Harper is a married man. Anything else you were wondering about the Phillies 26-year-old superstar?

Bryce Aron Max Harper grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. His birthday is Oct. 16 – he’s a Libra.

He was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick in the 2010 draft.

He married his girlfriend Kayla Varner on Dec. 16, 2016 – sorry ladies.

Harper is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a Mormon religion.

He partners with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) through Harper’s Heroes, a program that allows kids battling blood cancers to have a once in a lifetime experience. Hopefully he’ll continue this partnership during his career in Philadelphia.

He’s a dog person. Look at this adorable photo of his dog, Wrigley, that he posted on Instagram.

His mother, Sheri, and sister, Brittany, have a make-up line called “Extra Innings Cosmetics.”