PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — FedEx will soon begin testing a robot to handle home deliveries for partners ranging from Walmart to Pizza Hut.

The battery-powered robots look like a mini-fridge on wheels and travel at a top speed of 10 mph and can deliver packages up to 100 pounds.

Initial testing will be limited to transporting packages between FedEx Office locations.

FedEx says it worked with Segway creator Dean Kamen on technology based in part on his company’s iBot, a mobility device for the disabled.

Shippers, retailers and restaurants are experimenting with robots and self-driving cars to reduce delivery costs.

