



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of a cyclist killed in a 2017 crash in Center City led a rally Thursday morning at the spot where she was killed to demand safer streets. Emily Fredricks died after she was hit by a private sanitation truck on 11th and Spruce Streets.

Sanitation Truck Driver Charged In Center City Crash That Killed Cyclist Emily Fredricks In 2017

The family was joined by members of Families For Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia and The Bicycle Coalition Of Greater Philadelphia.

They want the city to allocate more funds to “Vision Zero” — a plan unveiled last year to eliminate traffic deaths in the city.

“I want to make sure no other parent has to go through what Rich and I and our entire family will be going through the rest of our entire lives,” said Laura Fredricks.

They are also asking for protected bike lanes, better enforcement on vehicles parked in bike lanes, and better safety precautions on commercial trucks.

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in Philadelphia and across the country are on the rise. They made up nearly half of all traffic deaths last year.