NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police recovered a body and arrested a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping case in Boston. Chopper 3 was over I-95 and Churchmans Road in Newark where police made the discovery and arrest.
Investigators identified Louis D. Coleman III as a suspect in the search for 23-year-old Jassy Correia.
She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a nightclub with Coleman on Sunday.
Authorities are working to positively identify the body.