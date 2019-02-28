BREAKING:Superstar Bryce Harper Signs With Phillies, CBS3 Confirms
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police recovered a body and arrested a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping case in Boston. Chopper 3 was over I-95 and Churchmans Road in Newark where police made the discovery and arrest.

Investigators identified Louis D. Coleman III as a suspect in the search for 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a nightclub with Coleman on Sunday.

Authorities are working to positively identify the body.

