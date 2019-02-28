



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a war of words between the Philadelphia district attorney and federal prosecutors, who claim Larry Krasner’s policies have led to a more violent Philadelphia. After the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued an explosive reprimand of the District Attorney’s policies, Larry Krasner responded.

“What is not called science is claiming it’s ‘common sense’ that if homicides go up, then they were caused by the district attorney,” Krasner said.

Angry federal prosecutors have filed charges in a case prosecuted by Philadelphia’s DA.

“The policies that his office is pursuing is dangerous to Philadelphia,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said. “This is not a personal thing, this is a policy thing. I think that the policies are leading to a rise in the violent crime.”

Man Charged In Shooting That Critically Injured Deli Owner In Cobbs Creek

This criticism stems from a plea agreement for Jovaun Patterson, who in May 2018, robbed a West Philadelphia deli with an AK-47.

The deal did not include attempted murder.

The feds have now charged Patterson with federal attempted robbery and firearm charges.

“Violent criminals take notice of all of that,” McSwain said. “They’ve become emboldened, they think they can literally get away with murder.”

Teen Accused Of Shooting Classmate During Alleged Drug Deal In Court For Preliminary Hearing

But Krasner says Thursday’s comments are motivated only for political reasons.

“Mr. McSwain clearly wanted a moment in the limelight and he wanted it for political reasons that we’re gonna find about later. I can guarantee you that,” fired back Krasner.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office correlates Krasner’s policies with the rising homicide rate in Philadelphia.