



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love avocado toast, a shoe company just dropped the most mouth-watering kicks of all time. Check out Saucony’s new “Shadow 6,000 Avocado Toast,” inspired by the healthy snack.

The footwear features toasted leather with “smashed avocado textured suede.”

The shoes’ collar is even lined with a red pepper flake design.

The shoes retail for $130 a pair.

They must be popular, the shoes are already sold out online.