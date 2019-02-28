BREAKING:Superstar Bryce Harper Signs With Phillies, CBS3 Confirms
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMMom
    9:01 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love avocado toast, a shoe company just dropped the most mouth-watering kicks of all time. Check out Saucony’s new “Shadow 6,000 Avocado Toast,” inspired by the healthy snack.

The footwear features toasted leather with “smashed avocado textured suede.”

The shoes’ collar is even lined with a red pepper flake design.

Credit: CBS3

FedEx To Begin Testing Robots For Home Deliveries

The shoes retail for $130 a pair.

They must be popular, the shoes are already sold out online.

Credit: CBS3

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s