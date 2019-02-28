



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) A car involved in a police pursuit struck a woman who was sitting on the steps of a North Philadelphia church Thursday night. It happened at Broad and Allegheny around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the four suspects inside the car were involved in a robbery on the 1900 block of North 7th Street. Three of them are now under arrest.

The search is on for the fourth suspect.

Police: Man Arrested For DUI After Side-Swiping 4 Cars, Including A Police Vehicle

The woman suffered serious leg injuries.