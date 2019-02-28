WEATHER ALERT:Another Round Of Wintry Weather Likely To Cause Slippery Friday Morning Commute
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) A car involved in a police pursuit struck a woman who was sitting on the steps of a North Philadelphia church Thursday night. It happened at Broad and Allegheny around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the four suspects inside the car were involved in a robbery on the 1900 block of North 7th Street. Three of them are now under arrest.

The search is on for the fourth suspect.

Police: Man Arrested For DUI After Side-Swiping 4 Cars, Including A Police Vehicle

The woman suffered serious leg injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s