



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The wait is finally over. After months of rumors and speculation, Bryce Harper finally signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, and fans were overjoyed.

Phillies fans told Eyewitness News that Harper is worth the reported $330 million he signed with the organization. The contract is the largest deal in baseball history.

“I think so, because he brings more to the table — he brings the fan base, he brings the skills, he brings the momentum,” said one fan.

Another said, “I think he’s worth that much money. The market decides what these guys are worth.”

One fan is already counting the world championships Harper will win with the Phillies.

“At least four rings,” he said.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement, first reported by the MLB Network, tops the previous high for a free agent, set last week when infielder Manny Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Harper’s average annual value of $25.4 million ranks 14th in baseball history, well below the high of $34.1 million set by Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke as part of a $206.5 million, six-year contract that started in 2016.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.

Philadelphia has been among the most active teams this offseason, adding outfielder Andrew McCutchen for $50 million over three years and reliever David Robertson for $23 million over two years, and acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura. They also gave ace Aaron Nola a $45 million, four-year deal.

