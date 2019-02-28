



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — What a sight! Bryce Harper is gracing the cover of “MLB: The Show 19” video game in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

After months of waiting and speculation, Harper signed with the Phillies for 13 years and $330 million, according to reports.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

The 26-year-old former MVP finished last season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, a .249 batting average and an .889 OPS.

This is the biggest free agent splash the Phillies have made since signing Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.

The video game drops March 26.

