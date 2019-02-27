Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Harvard senior and Wilmington native pulled off a remarkable achievement during a track and field meet — by winning a 3K with just one shoe!

Kieran Tuntivate had his shoe come off at the beginning of the race.

He says it flustered him for the first two laps, but he knew he wouldn’t run well if he dwelled on the problem.

So, he took a few breaths and kept going, eventually outpacing everyone else.

