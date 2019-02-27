



PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police have shot and wounded two pit bulls that allegedly charged at officers as they tried to serve warrants at a home in North Philadelphia. The shootings happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of North 25th Street.

Authorities say the officers had entered the home when the dogs came at them. The pit bulls were wounded, but further information on their conditions was not immediately available.

No officers and residents were injured in the incident.

Authorities haven’t said what the warrants entailed or if anyone at the home had been arrested.

