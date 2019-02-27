WATCH LIVE:Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police have shot and wounded two pit bulls that allegedly charged at officers as they tried to serve warrants at a home in North Philadelphia. The shootings happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of North 25th Street.

Authorities say the officers had entered the home when the dogs came at them. The pit bulls were wounded, but further information on their conditions was not immediately available.

No officers and residents were injured in the incident.

Authorities haven’t said what the warrants entailed or if anyone at the home had been arrested.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s