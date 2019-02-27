



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they are allowing former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to be a free agent.

Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations for the Eagles, said that they will not use the franchise tag on the quarterback and will let him walk.

“We made this decision as an organization and we feel very comfortable about it,” said Roseman. “Hard decision because it was someone who means a lot to us professionally and personally, but at the end of the day, as an organization, we felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Earlier this month, the Eagles picked up Foles’ $20 million option before he quickly voided it.

The Eagles considered using the franchise tag on Foles to possibly trade him, but, in the end, they allowed Foles to enter free agency.

Last month, the Eagles announced that Carson Wentz was their starting quarterback heading into the 2019 season.

Foles will forever be a legend in Philadelphia, leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history after Wentz went down during the 2017 season. Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl 52 after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns — and also catching a TD pass in the iconic “Philly Special” — in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Foles had one more magical run in 2018, leading the Eagles to the playoffs after Wentz went down with a back injury. The Eagles ended up losing to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

Over five seasons with the Eagles, Foles threw for 8,703 yards and 58 touchdowns during the regular season, with a 21-11 record. During the postseason, Foles racked up 11 touchdowns and 1,633 passing yards over six games, with a 4-2 record.