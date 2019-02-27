BREAKING:6-Year-Old Found Safe After Being In Back Of Vehicle Taken During Armed Carjacking, Philadelphia Police Say
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey brewery has a Saturday-morning treat infused with Lucky Charms for adults. “Magically Bullicious” is making its second annual appearance for Bolero Snort Brewery, located in Ridgefield Park.

The breakfast golden stout is mashed with the “magically delicious” cereal, gobs of oats, milk sugar, and marshmallow which gives a fluffy cloud body to the Saturday morning treat. The brew is conditioned with coffee and cocoa nibs, giving you a smell and taste of a darker beer.

Magically Bullicious is only being distributed throughout New Jersey.

Credit: Bolero Snort Brewery

‘Magically Ridiculous’: Brewery Releases Lucky Charms-Inspired Beer

But, it isn’t the only cereal-infused brew produced by Bolero Snort.

Fruity Pebbulls, an IPA infused with Fruity Pebbles, is on rotation to come out every few months.

Bolero Snort says the next time a batch of Fruity Pebbulls will make an appearance is mid-March.

That batch will be sold at Pennsylvania beer distributors.

Click here to visit Bolero Snort’s beer finder.

