



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have charged a garbage truck driver in a 2017 Center City crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old cyclist Emily Fredricks. The driver, 28-year-old Jorge Fretts, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of another person.

The crash happened Nov. 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Spruce and 11th Streets. Police say Fredricks was traveling along the bike lane, when the truck made a right hand turn and failed to yield.

“The victim in this case was lawfully traveling in her lane of travel, which was the bike lane, and Mr. Fretts was operating a large commercial vehicle which he had been trained to operate and has been trained to understand it contains many dangers, just by the vehicle’s size and dimensions,” said Chief of Homicide Anthony Voci, during a press conference Wednesday. “And in operating that vehicle, his training requires him to be extra vigilante. In this particular case we obtained video from inside the truck that indicated he was wearing ear buds in violation of Pennsylvania law, that he was looking down at paperwork in his center console, when he should’ve been looking in his side view mirrors.”

Charges were brought in the death and Fretts surrendered to police on Tuesday.

“We live in a society that increasingly gets around by bicycle and we have these things called bike lanes, and those bike lanes are like any other lane. They are there to protect the people who are traveling along those lanes and they have to be respected, and when they are not respected and when drivers do things that are not merely accidental, not merely mistakes but that are so unacceptable to us that they rise to the level of criminal recklessness, they rise to the level of criminal negligence, then there has to be consequences,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Fredricks’ family received a more than $6 million settlement from the waste management contractor. The money from Gold Medal Environmental will be given out in $25,000 amounts over the next five years.

Gold Medal Environmental will also make a $125,000 contribution to local organizations that work to make roads safer for bicyclists.