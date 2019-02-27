WATCH LIVE:Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured while working to place a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ambler under control. Flames broke out at the Ambler Plaza, located at 12 East Butler Avenue, at 11:36 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Ambler Plaza is a two-story building that houses multiple businesses.

Officials say a firefighter and a pet were injured in the fire.

The firefighter was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The fire went to two alarms before being placed under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

