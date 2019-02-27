



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A community came together Wednesday night to remember and honor the lives of five family members found dead in their apartment earlier this week.

It was standing room only inside the house of worship. With heavy hearts, a community came together to grieve and pray.

“Everybody is heartbroken,” Angela Lomax said.

“Prayer can lift your spirits, prayer can take angry and bitterness out of your heart, prayer is the answer to all things and God is the answer to all things,” Kim Dunston said.

Just two days ago, five bodies were discovered inside a bedroom in the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville.

Forty-five-year-old Shana Decree and her daughter, 19-year-old Dominique Decree are accused of killing their five family members.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith, 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr., 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell and her 9-year-old twin girls.

“Everybody’s sad, it’s a sad story you don’t hear that that often,” Pierre Laguerre said.

The community prayer service was held at Morrisville United Methodists Church.

Five candles were lit and moments of silence were held for each victim whose life was cut short.

“He was just such a nice boy,” Julie Scheiring, a former camp administrator for Damon, said. “The whole family, I’m just surprised, I can’t wrap my head around it.”

They gathered as a community, hoping to mend broken hearts.

“It’s a time to come together, a time to come together and help the immediate family get through this,” Lomax said.

Police are still working to determine a motive in the killings.

The mother and daughter suspects were both denied bail.