DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware lawmakers are trying to make it illegal for teenagers to smoke.

They introduced a bill Wednesday that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

That also includes tobacco substitutes like E-cigarettes and vaping devices.

The bill would fine businesses caught selling the products to anyone underage, but would not punish people under 21 who try to buy them.