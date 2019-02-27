



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A community prayer service will be held tonight in Morrisville, Bucks County, after five members of a family were found murdered. There’s a growing memorial outside the apartment where the victims were found on Monday.

Authorities say 45-year-old Shana Decree and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique, confessed to killing their family.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith, 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr., 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell and her 9-year-old twins.

Many of Damon’s classmates stopped by the memorial on Tuesday.

“Every time somebody was sad, he would always make them smile,” a classmate said.

The prayer service will be held today at 7 p.m., at Morrisville United Methodist Church.