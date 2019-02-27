



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — One of the biggest rock bands in history is coming to Atlantic City this summer. Aerosmith will play Atlantic City’s Borgota on August 16th and 18th.

It’s part of an East Coast break during their Las Vegas residency.

The ‘AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD – EAST COAST RUN’ shows are coming in August 2019 to three MGM Resorts’ properties – @MGMNatlHarbor, @BorgataAC, and @MGMSpringfield #WelcomeToTheShow

The 'AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD – EAST COAST RUN' shows are coming in August 2019 to three MGM Resorts' properties

Pre-sales started Monday and general tickets go on sale Friday.

But be ready to shell out a lot of money.

The cheapest ticket is $199 before fees.