



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old was in the back of a vehicle that was taken during an armed carjacking in the West Oak Lane section of the city, Philadelphia police say. Police say the child and his father were located and are safe.

Police say the carjacking happened on the 7500 block of East Tulpehocken Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint by four suspects, while his 6-year-old son was in the backseat.

The father and son were put out of the vehicle at West Cheltenham Avenue and Maryland Road and walked home safely. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a 2006 Mercedes R350, that’s silver tinted all around.

The license plate is KLJ-6224.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen this vehicle.