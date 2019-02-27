



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking to score antiques?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique hot spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for antiques.

1. The Random Tea Room & Curiosity Shop

Topping the list is The Random Tea Room & Curiosity Shop. Located at 713 N. 4th St. in Northern Liberties, the tea room, which offers antiques and more, is the highest rated antique spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

2. Anastacia’s Antiques

Next up is Bella Vista’s Anastacia’s Antiques, situated at 617 Bainbridge St. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score antiques and jewelry has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Good’s Vintage

Bella Vista’s Good’s Vintage, located at 1022 S. 9th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers antiques and more, five stars out of 11 reviews.

4. Jinxed Fishtown

Jinxed Fishtown, a used, vintage and consignment spot that offers antiques and more in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1331 Frankford Ave. to see for yourself.