2 Injured Following Crash Involving School Bus In Tredyffrin Township





TREDYFFRIN, Pa. (CBS) – Two people were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Swedesford Road, near Valley Forge Road, just after 8 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a red car ended off the roadway and crashing into trees. The school bus ended up head-on into the line of trees with half the bus still on the roadway.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

No children were on the school bus at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.