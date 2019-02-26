



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A mother and daughter are in custody in connection to the murder of five family members. Five people were found dead inside of a Bucks County apartment Monday night.

Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, each will be charged with five counts of homicide, among other charges, the DA announced.

The victims range in age from nine- to 42-years-old, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children — Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13 — as well as Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s nine-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

The two women suspects were originally transported to the hospital — one was found unconscious and the other was seizing.

Police rushed to the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street after getting a call for a “wellness check.”

Police received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered inside one of the first-floor apartment’s two bedrooms.

There is no word yet on a cause of death. The investigation continues,.

