



HILLSDALE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey health officials are warning of a measles exposure in Bergen County. The New Jersey Department of Health says residents could have been exposed to the highly contagious disease between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.

The health department says the New Jersey resident had recent contact with a community outside of the state that is experiencing an ongoing measles outbreak.

The department says anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale, 2 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642

February 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

February 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Walgreens Pharmacy, 383 Washington Ave, Hillsdale, NJ, 07642

February 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The health department is working with the Northwest Bergen Regional Health Commission to identify any additional exposures that could have occurred.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. The disease is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons,” said Dr. Christina Tan, the state’s epidemiologist.

If you think you might have been exposed, call your health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.