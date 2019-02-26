



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A mother and daughter are accused of killing five family members after the victims were found dead inside of a Bucks County apartment on Monday night. Shana S. Decree, 45, was arraigned at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and daughter Dominique Decree, 19, is awaiting her arraignment, pending release from the hospital. Both women face five counts of homicide and one count of conspiracy.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. Just spoke to the family of all five of the deceased and we’re all heartbroken,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said late Monday night.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children — Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13 — as well as Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

Police were initially called around 4 p.m. Monday to the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street for a “wellness check.”

The bodies were discovered inside one of the first-floor apartment’s two bedrooms.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were also found in the apartment and rushed to the hospital – one was found unconscious and the other was seizing. They were soon developed as suspects.

UPDATE: The two women who were taken to the hospital are in custody for the homicide of their five family members. We’re told the suspects are a mother and daughter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/etndA5jBLm — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) February 26, 2019

Shana Decree is being held without bail at the Bucks County jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5 at 9:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on a cause of death. The investigation continues.

Police are looking for Jamilla Cambpell’s 17-year-old son, Joshua. He is not a suspect, police just want to know that he is OK. No word if they’ve made contact with him.