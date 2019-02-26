



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while delivering a pizza on Tuesday, according to police. The man was shot once in the chest and later pronounced dead at Lankenau Medical Center, police say.

Police arrived on the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood around 7:10 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and died at 7:31 p.m.

No arrest has been made at this time, according to police.