PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 35-year-old man was shot 13 times and later died at the hospital, according to police. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Woodlawn Street in East Germantown on Tuesday.

Police say the man died at Einstein Medical Center.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.