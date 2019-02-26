  • CBS 3On Air

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — At the University of Delaware Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden wouldn’t say if he’s running for president in 2020. But he wouldn’t rule it out either.

“We’re in the final stages of that decision, but that would be the greatest honor of my life to be president of the United States, but also it is something that I have to make sure that I could run a first-rate effort to do this and make clear where I think the country should go and how to get there,” Biden said.

Biden went on to say that his family is on board with a 2020 run.

