PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Genetics may play a role in whether you have trouble sleeping. Dutch researchers compared the DNA of about a 1.5 million people using at-home genetic tests.

They identified 956 genes. Researchers identified some brain cells that people with insomnia have in common.

Scientists also found those specific genes have a strong similarity to genes contributing to depression and anxiety.

