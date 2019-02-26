



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city employee has been arrested in connection to a string of sexual assaults in South Philadelphia, confirmed police on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Safien Williams, was working for the Philadelphia Streets Department.

Williams was arrested Monday afternoon at his home. Officers served a search warrant and recovered a cellphone and clothing they believe was used during the assaults. They also found a bike, at an abandoned property, matching the bike used during the crimes.

Williams has been charged with four of the offenses. Police said they are withholding his photo as their investigation continues. They believe he will probably be identified in numerous other crimes.

Williams had been working for the city since July 2018.

For over a month, women have been instructed to stay on high alert and avoid walking alone after nine attacks were reported in the city.

The first attack was on Dec. 20 on the 700 block of South Street, where the victim was sexually assaulted, but then able to push the man away.

Police Searching For ‘Serial Attacker’ Involved In At Least 9 Sexual Assaults In South Philadelphia Since December

The most recent attack was on Friday on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street, where the suspect asked the victim for a kiss before pulling a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The total number of attacks rose to nine when police learned on Thursday that a man on a bike approached a woman on the 400 block of Mifflin Street and sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance video offered the only visual clue for police.

All of the reported assaults began with a conversation and happened between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.