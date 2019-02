RIVERTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person has been injured following an early-morning fire at Milanese Pizza shop in Delran, Burlington County. Chopper 3 was over the scene on St. Mihiel Drive, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The building is a pizza shop with apartments above.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no word on how the fire started.