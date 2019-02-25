BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators say foul play is expected after five bodies were found inside a Morrisville apartment. Police rushed to the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street after getting a call for a “wellness check.”

Police received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered during a wellness check and two other women were rushed to the hospital.

Police say the women who were transported to the hospital are not being considered victims at this hour. One woman was unconscious and the other was seizing.

Right now, everyone is being considered a suspect.

Eyewitness News was told there are no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies, but foul play is suspected.

There is no word yet on a cause of death.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

