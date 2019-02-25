Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for your help tracking down a missing endangered teenager. Officers say 14-year-old Yasmin Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday on the 400 block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.
Rodriguez was wearing a blue jacket with a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Delaware State Trooper Injured After Being Dragged By SUV In Wilmington
Police say she suffers from depression.
If you have any information, call police.
Thank God!