



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for your help tracking down a missing endangered teenager. Officers say 14-year-old Yasmin Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday on the 400 block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Rodriguez was wearing a blue jacket with a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police say she suffers from depression.

If you have any information, call police.