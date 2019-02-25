BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for your help tracking down a missing endangered teenager. Officers say 14-year-old Yasmin Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday on the 400 block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Rodriguez was wearing a blue jacket with a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police say she suffers from depression.

If you have any information, call police.

