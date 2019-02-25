BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody in relation to a string of sexual assaults in South Philadelphia. Nine women have reported being assaulted in the area since December.

The person of interest was taken into custody Monday afternoon, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Police Searching For ‘Serial Attacker’ Involved In At Least 9 Sexual Assaults In South Philadelphia Since December

Police say the alleged attacker targeted women in the overnight hours, starting a conversation with the victims while the women were entering their apartments or exiting cabs or Ubers.

A ninth victim came forward after police held a press conference on the attacks Friday, the same day police were first able to capture surveillance video of the suspect.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

