



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Business owners in Montgomery County are picking up the pieces literally after the wind caused part of their roof to collapse. The partial roof collapse happened before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning on the 200 block of Hansen Access Road in King of Prussia.

There were 65 people inside Sila Heating & Air Conditioning but all made it out of the building without any injuries.

Philadelphia and the suburbs are under a high wind warning until 6 p.m. on Monday evening.