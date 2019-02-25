BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Financial problems could be around the corner. Half of the nation’s business economists expect a recession by 2020.

That’s the finding of a new survey by the National Association For Business Economics.

A fraction of the group sees one starting in 2019.

Most of the panelists are concerned about President Trump’s trade policies and expect existing tariffs to reduce the United States’ economic growth.

