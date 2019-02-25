



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Financial problems could be around the corner. Half of the nation’s business economists expect a recession by 2020.

That’s the finding of a new survey by the National Association For Business Economics.

A fraction of the group sees one starting in 2019.

Most of the panelists are concerned about President Trump’s trade policies and expect existing tariffs to reduce the United States’ economic growth.