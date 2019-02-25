WEATHER ALERT:Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Under High Wind Warning Until 6 p.m. Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects after they say a father was shot in front of his family on South Street, Sunday night. The man was with his wife and their 1-year-old baby at the time of the shooting.

Police say the family had just parked in the 600 block of South 12th Street, around 8 p.m., when two men wearing all black approached the father as he was getting out of the vehicle. The victim tells police the suspects shouted an expletive while saying, “give it up.”

That’s when police say the suspects shot the 25-year-old father in the neck.

He was taken to Jefferson hospital in critical condition. He is now listed in stable condition and is recovering.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

