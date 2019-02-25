Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not disappoint. The musical moment everyone was waiting for Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards was a major hit.
Cooper and Gaga performed the hit song “Shallow,” which won an Oscar for best original song, and the performance was chilling and intimate. The chemistry between the two is uncanny.
The two played lovers in the film and appear to have a connection off screen.
Lady Gaga won an Oscar and in her acceptance speech, thanked Cooper.
The performance set the Internet on fire.