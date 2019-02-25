WEATHER ALERT:Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Under High Wind Warning Until 6 p.m. Monday
Filed Under:Bradley Cooper, lady gaga, Local TV, Oscars


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not disappoint. The musical moment everyone was waiting for Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards was a major hit.

Cooper and Gaga performed the hit song “Shallow,” which won an Oscar for best original song, and the performance was chilling and intimate. The chemistry between the two is uncanny.

Oscars Spread Wealth On Night Marked By Inclusiveness And Surprises

The two played lovers in the film and appear to have a connection off screen.

Lady Gaga won an Oscar and in her acceptance speech, thanked Cooper.

The performance set the Internet on fire.

https://twitter.com/JezzaMxwll/status/1099875899363647488

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s