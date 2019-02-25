



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga did not disappoint. The musical moment everyone was waiting for Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards was a major hit.

Cooper and Gaga performed the hit song “Shallow,” which won an Oscar for best original song, and the performance was chilling and intimate. The chemistry between the two is uncanny.

Oscars Spread Wealth On Night Marked By Inclusiveness And Surprises

The two played lovers in the film and appear to have a connection off screen.

Lady Gaga won an Oscar and in her acceptance speech, thanked Cooper.

The performance set the Internet on fire.

Me watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper almost kiss during their performance last night pic.twitter.com/iOkS2k5VXg — haze (@thickangela) February 25, 2019

I’m sorry, but if you’re Bradley’s wife, aren’t you just…slightly…nervous? — Laura Turner (@lkoturner) February 25, 2019

The chemistry between Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper wow 🔥 #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/9jPwiD4sz5 — علياء الرميثي (@Alyaermithi) February 25, 2019

this moment between lady gaga and bradley cooper is everything. pic.twitter.com/m62IFCq2oG — mari 60 (@hemsmaddn) February 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/JezzaMxwll/status/1099875899363647488