



LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Hollywood’s biggest night came with winners, losers and snubs of all kinds- but one thing everyone is talking about are those red carpet looks. The internet is losing it over actor Jason Momoa’s pink velvet suit and matching scrunchie!

Sunday night at the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet, Momoa coordinated his-and-hers baby pink outfits with wife Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star wore a velvet Fendi tuxedo with a matching scrunchie around his wrist. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to his 90’s hair accessory.

#JasonMomoa with a pink velvet scrunchy on his wrist that matches his tux is EVERYTHING!!!#AcademyAwards2019 — 🥃 (@MeliKacz) February 25, 2019

K am in love with Jason Momoa's colour coordinated scrunchie on his left wrist #Oscars @jasonmom — Tattsjane (@tattsjane) February 25, 2019

Jason Momoa looks like he works at Glossier — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) February 25, 2019

*files petition to give jason momoa's pink scrunchie an honorary oscar*#oscars pic.twitter.com/76xH28XoMV — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 25, 2019

I'll just be here, waiting for Jason Momoa to put that scrunchie in his hair pic.twitter.com/wH3sriU1kV — Nicola Byrne (@nicolabyrn3) February 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/prettylittty/status/1099840931467976704