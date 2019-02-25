Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Hollywood’s biggest night came with winners, losers and snubs of all kinds- but one thing everyone is talking about are those red carpet looks. The internet is losing it over actor Jason Momoa’s pink velvet suit and matching scrunchie!
Sunday night at the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet, Momoa coordinated his-and-hers baby pink outfits with wife Lisa Bonet.
The Aquaman star wore a velvet Fendi tuxedo with a matching scrunchie around his wrist. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to his 90’s hair accessory.