BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
Filed Under:Local, Navy Yard


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Federal authorities have announced a $3 million grant aimed at improving access to the former Philadelphia Navy Yard’s business campus. The U.S. Department of Commerce says the money will go to the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development.

Officials say the money is to be used for “critical infrastructure improvements,” citing reconstruction of the quay wall along Broad Street, the main point of access for the Navy Yard.

Half Of US Economists Expect Recession By 2020

The grantee estimates the project will create 1,354 jobs, retain 84 jobs and spur $76 million in private investment.

Once the nation’s first shipyard — its origins date to 1776 — the Navy Yard is now a waterfront business campus that is home to 165 companies.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s