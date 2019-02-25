



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware State Police Trooper was injured after being dragged by a car Monday.

Investigators say the trooper was directing traffic, when he interacted with a stopped SUV.

The driver of the SUV drove off, dragging the officer a tenth of a mile, officials say.

The injured trooper is in stable condition at Christiana Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The incident happened at Kirkwood Highway and Farrand Drive in Wilmington.

Police are searching for the driver of the SUV, which is described as dark in color.