



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware State Police Trooper was injured after being dragged by a car Monday.

Investigators say the trooper was directing traffic, when he interacted with a stopped SUV.

The driver of the SUV drove off, dragging the officer a tenth of a mile, officials say.

The injured trooper is in stable condition at Christiana Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The incident happened around 1:48 p.m. at Kirkwood Highway and Farrand Drive in Wilmington.

Police are searching for the driver of the SUV, which is described as dark in color.

“If there was a moment of panic, now is the time to make things right,” Delaware State police corporal Mike Austin said. “Come forward, speak to our investigators so that we can resolve this situation and now make a bad situation any worse.”