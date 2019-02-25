



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Country music star Keith Urban showed his support for injured Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer Andy Chan. Police tweeted this picture of Urban holding up an “Andy Chan Strong” T-shirt over the weekend.

Hey @KeithUrban , thank you for supporting Andy Chan on his road to recovery ! #AndyChanStrong pic.twitter.com/Z9EHhHGDUb — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 24, 2019

Urban was in town performing at the Flyers’ Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Selling Commemorative Coins To Help Pay Bills Of Injured Officer Andy Chan

Chan was critically injured on Jan. 3 when a minivan hit him while he rode his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia.

Last week, Chan was weaned off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.