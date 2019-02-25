BREAKING:Person Of Interest Taken Into Custody In Relation To South Philadelphia Sexual Assaults
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andy Chan, Keith Urban, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Country music star Keith Urban showed his support for injured Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer Andy Chan. Police tweeted this picture of Urban holding up an “Andy Chan Strong” T-shirt over the weekend.

Urban was in town performing at the Flyers’ Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Selling Commemorative Coins To Help Pay Bills Of Injured Officer Andy Chan

Chan was critically injured on Jan. 3 when a minivan hit him while he rode his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia.

Last week, Chan was weaned off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s