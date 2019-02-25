Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Country music star Keith Urban showed his support for injured Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer Andy Chan. Police tweeted this picture of Urban holding up an “Andy Chan Strong” T-shirt over the weekend.
Urban was in town performing at the Flyers’ Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Chan was critically injured on Jan. 3 when a minivan hit him while he rode his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia.
Last week, Chan was weaned off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.