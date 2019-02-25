



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in both men and women, but many people who should get tested aren’t. New research shows home testing is a good option and it could improve screening rates.

At home tests are effective for colorectal cancer screening for people who don’t have risk factors, according to new research. It looked at more than 30 studies on tests called fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which need to be done annually.

“There are different ways of getting screened,” Dr. Jon LaPook said. “One of them is the colonoscopy and that is a great choice for a lot of people. But for the people who don’t want the colonoscopy, know that there are alternatives. One of those alternatives is the FIT test and that is looking for invisible blood that is in the stool.”

Currently, only 65 percent of people who should be getting screened for colorectal cancer are getting tested. The gold standard is a colonoscopy, where doctors visually look inside the intestine with a camera mounted on a scope.

Social Media Sites Taking Action Against Anti-Vaccination Groups For Spreading Dangerous Propaganda

Doctors hope a test that’s less invasive and intimidating will increase screening rates.

“The main highlight here is that FIT seems to be a pretty good test for picking up colon cancer,” LaPook said. “It’s a less good test for picking up colon polyps, but it certainly beats doing nothing.”

Patrice Brown, with the Colon Cancer Alliance, reminds people to look out for symptoms, to know their risk factors such as know their family history and to get screened.

“Our motto is the best test is the test that gets done regardless of method,” said Brown.

Cervical Cancer Could Be Eliminated In Majority Of Countries By 2100, Study Says

Colorectal cancer is one of the most curable types of cancer if detected early.

With colon cancer increasing in younger people, last year the American Cancer Society began recommending to start screenings at 45 years old, not at 50. That’s for people who aren’t at an increased risk.

Those risk factors for colon cancer include obesity, inactivity, smoking and a diet high in red and processed meats.